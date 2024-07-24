Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP Corporator’s Kin Booked For Power Theft | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The Kashimira police have booked one person for his alleged involvement in power theft amounting more than Rs.5.48 lakh. The action followed after the officials from the vigilance department attached to the Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) received information about the illegal tapping.

Following inspections, it was found that 26,578 units of electricity had been illegally drawn between December, 2021 and July, 2024 by the suspect identified as-Rajesh Shyamlal Chavhan, a resident of Penkarpada area in Kashimira. Notably, Chavhan is said to be a close relative of a former BJP corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

An offence under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 has been registered against Chavhan at the Kashimira police station on Tuesday. Further investigations were underway. Despite having a legitimate connection, the suspect had been tapping electricity in an illegal manner.

Stealing electricity is a non-bailable offence, which can attract punishment with substantial monetary fines, a jail term of up to three years, or both, if proven guilty for their involvement in the power theft.