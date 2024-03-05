Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP Corporator Strips Half-Naked To Save Entry To His Hotel On Thane-Ghodbunder Road; Video Viral

Former BJP corporator Arvind Shetty |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a rather bizarre incident, a former BJP corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) went half-naked to register his protest against the construction of a median which blocked entry into his hotel at Chene village on the Thane-Ghodbunder road.

A video of the former BJP corporator Arvind Shetty seen crying, pleading deputy chief minister-Devendra Fadnavis to save him from the wrath of local Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik went viral on various social media platforms on Monday. Shetty alleged that Sarnaik had been harassing him and targeting his hotels since he became corporator in 2018.

Former Bjp Corporator Arvind Shetty accuses MLA Pratap Sarnaik for destroying his Hotel Business intentionally.



Previously demolition was carried out by Mbmc on various hotels / lodging / orchestra bars after the ultimatum given by Sarnaik. Now a wall is being constructed… pic.twitter.com/yQHyJ1knGa — Jatin Kamal Dadhich (@DadhichJatin) March 4, 2024

Refuting the charges, Sarnaik said, “I have always supported developmental works meant for the welfare of citizens in the twin-city. Here too the construction of an access road and median is underway. Should I think about adding more amenities or supporting ladies’ bars in my constituency? I don’t think the higher-ups in the BJP would like to support illegalities.” said Sarnaik.

Shetty Urges DCM Fadnavis To Intervene

“Ever since I became a corporator, Sarnaik has kept a grudge in his mind against me and my business associates by targeting our more than two decade old establishments by misusing his influence and power. Have I committed a crime by joining the BJP and successfully wrestling the civic elections? Nobody is ready to raise a voice against Sarnaik’s high-handedness, I hope my appeals reach Fadnavisji and he comes to my rescue. The ploy is to block entry of customers and finish my business,” said a teary-eyed Shetty who is considered to be a close confidante of former BJP legislator- Narendra Mehta.

Notably, the MBMC is constructing the median in close proximity to Shetty's hotel located at the entry point of Chene village on the virtue of funds provided by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).