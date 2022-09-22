Mira Bhayandar: Employee among 3 held for trying to extort Rs 80 lac from diamond merchant

Mumbai: Three people were arrested on Wednesday from Mira Bhayandar for allegedly trying to extort Rs 80 lakh from a diamond merchant.
The trio included the merchant's employee, who was given the task of flying to Dubai with Rs 3 crore diamonds. However, he hatched a conspiracy with two others who phoned the merchant, saying that his courier has been detained by the Customs.
