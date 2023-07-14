Mira-Bhayandar: Drones To Be Deployed To Monitor Illegal Fishing Activities During Ban

The Department of Fisheries will soon deploy drones equipped with high definition cameras to keep an eye on illegal fishing activities. Traditional fishing communities from Uttan, Vasai and other coastal areas in the state had alleged that the big players were not following the annual monsoon fishing ban imposed along the coastline. The assurance was given by the Commissioner of Fisheries Dr Atul Patne while interacting with members of various fishermen organisations at the Taraporewala Aquarium in Mumbai on Thursday. The commissioner informed that tenders to procure the drones have been floated and they will be put to action soon.

Ban imposed for fish to repopulate during monsoon

Deep sea fishing ban is imposed every year to allow fish to breed and repopulate the water. The 61-day marine fishing ban has been imposed along the coastal region of the state from June 1 and will remain in force till July 31 (including both days). It was also alleged that fishing vessels sans licenses and registration numbers were brazenly defying the state government ban by engaging in late-night fishing activities, which not only disrupted the food chain depleting the marine livestock during the breeding period of important fish species, but also posed a security threat to the nation.

“While directing officials to permanently cancel licenses of violators, and also take action against unregistered operators by crushing the fishing vessels beyond repair, the commissioner assured strict action against security personnel deployed at jetties if they are found turning a blind eye to the illegalities," said president of the Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti Devendra Damodar Tandel. However, fishing community leaders said that if the directions are not implemented they will be forced to launch an agitation against the authorities and raise the issue in the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly.

Law against fishing during monsoon

Fishing during the monsoon is strictly prohibited by law. According to the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981, engaging in fishing during this period not only incurs penalties amounting to ₹1 lakh or five times the value of the fish catch being auctioned, but it also leads to the seizure of fishing vessels and cancellation of licenses.

