Palghar: Boats defy ban, continue fishing in deep sea

Palghar: Despite the ban imposed by the Fisheries Department of the State government from June 1 to August 31, fishing boats from Mudh and Bhati were still fishing in the deep sea and have planned to return to their destination villages by June 5 to 7, Vinod Patil, district president of Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Samiti has alleged. This ban is strictly followed by fishermen in Palghar and all the fishing boats have returned to their respective villages.

Boats continue fishing

The fishing boats were to return to the coast by midnight on May 31, but while the fishermen were on their return journey they saw about 40 to 50 fishing boats in front of the Satpati coast about 11 nautical miles in sea. When Patil inquired about their return schedule he was told that these boats were scheduled to return to their villages by June 5 to 7.

Action will be taken against violators

Patil has complained to the Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries about this violation of the order. He has also shared the GPS points of the said ships. The coastal guards have their jurisdiction up to 12 nautical km and these boats dodge the coast guard surveillance by fishing beyond this point, said Patil. Due to this escape route and nexus with some fisheries officers these boats enjoy extra catch during the period of ban. Vinod Patil fears that this case may be followed across the other coastal areas in Maharashtra.

