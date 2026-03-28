Mira Bhayandar Crime: 42-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Housekeeper's Brutal Murder Case | Representave image

Mira Bhayandar: A 42-year-old small-time actor has been arrested in connection with a horrifying incident in Mira Road, where a 40-year-old housekeeper was brutally stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon inside a flat in a prominent residential complex where she worked. According to media reports, the accused, identified as Ashish Meshram, was reportedly asking for sexual favours from the victim.

Here's What Happened

Suman Nawachi worked as a housekeeper for several families in the Chandesh Accord residential complex. The attack took place in a flat where Meshram lived with his brother. Reports indicate that Meshram had been pressuring Suman for a physical relationship, however, she firmly rejected his demands and stopped working at that specific household.

The accused's brother later requested Suman to return to work, assuring her that Meshram was no longer living there. Believing this, Suman returned to the flat on Wednesday evening, where Meshram allegedly stabbed her repeatedly with a knife. According to a TV9 report, the accused had previously threatened Suman's son in January, stating that he would kill his mother if she stopped working for him or refused to accept his demands.

According to police reports, the assailant launched a violent attack, stabbing Suman twice in the abdomen, once in the chest, and once across the neck. Despite being rushed immediately to Gurukrupa Hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival due to the severity of her injuries.

The cold-blooded nature of the crime has sent shockwaves through the Kashimira neighbourhood. Local authorities have increased patrolling in the area to reassure panicked residents.



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