Mira-Bhayandar Crime: 40-Year-Old Housekeeper Brutally Stabbed To Death Inside Residential Complex In Kashimira, Probe Underway

Police investigate brutal stabbing of housekeeper inside Kashimira housing complex amid rising safety concerns | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar, March 26: The Kashimira locality in Mira-Bhayandar was gripped by fear on Tuesday night following the brutal murder of a 40-year-old female housekeeper. The victim, identified as Suman Nawachi, was repeatedly stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon inside a flat within a prominent residential complex.

Attack inside residential complex

Suman Nawachi worked as a housekeeper for several families in the Chandesh Accord residential complex. The attack took place in a flat located in Building Number 27.

According to police reports, the assailant launched a violent attack, stabbing Suman twice in the abdomen, once in the chest, and once across the neck.

Despite being rushed immediately to Gurukrupa Hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival due to the severity of her injuries.

Police investigation underway

Upon receiving the alert, Kashimira Police arrived at the scene along with a forensic team to secure the area and collect evidence. Police have seized the weapon used in the crime from the spot.

Investigating officers are currently scanning footage from all CCTV cameras in and around the complex to identify the suspect. Police are recording statements from neighbours and residents to determine if anyone witnessed the entry or exit of the attacker.

Shock and heightened security in locality

The cold-blooded nature of the crime has sent shockwaves through the Kashimira neighbourhood. Local authorities have increased patrolling in the area to reassure panicked residents.

Also Watch:

"We are conducting the investigation with the utmost seriousness. Our primary goal is to uncover the motive behind this heinous act and apprehend the perpetrator at the earliest," stated a senior police official.

While the motive remains unclear, forensic experts are analysing every aspect of the crime scene to provide leads.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/