Palghar Crime: 21-Year-Old Attacks On-Duty Cop With Stone During Triple-Riding Check At Range Naka In Vasai; Youth Arrested

Police Officer Brutally Attacked During Traffic Enforcement in Vasai; Youth Arrested

Vasai, March 5: A shocking incident occurred in the Range Naka area of Vasai (East), where a police officer on duty was brutally attacked by a young man during a crackdown on “triple-riding” (three people on a single motorcycle).

According to police reports, the event took place on the afternoon of March 3 near a mobile shop at Range Naka. The complainant officer, along with his colleague Vinod Mane, was conducting a routine check for traffic violations.

Argument during traffic check

During the operation, they intercepted a motorcycle. The rider, identified as 21-year-old Abhishek Jaiswar, began obstructing the officers’ work and engaged in a heated argument.

Accused allegedly attacked officer with stone

The confrontation turned violent when Jaiswar allegedly picked up a stone from the road and struck the officer on the back of the head with the intent to kill. Even after the officer collapsed, the accused continued to strike him repeatedly on the head with the stone, causing severe injuries.

The Waliv Police have registered a case against the accused for attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duty.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigation is currently underway.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns regarding the increasing frequency of attacks on police personnel during traffic operations, highlighting the urgent need for stricter safety measures and legal consequences.

