Mumbai Crime: Santacruz Police Book 28-Year-Old For Assaulting Girlfriend, Creating Ruckus At Police Station

Santacruz Police register FIR against a 28-year-old man for alleged assault, threats and damaging government property at the police station | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 3: The Santacruz Police have registered an FIR against a 28-year-old for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, creating a ruckus at the police station, abusing personnel and damaging government property.

Incident at Khar restaurant

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Sharad Landge, the police received a call at 3.52 am on March 1 from 22-year-old Tanvi Jain, who said she felt unsafe with the accused, Gaurav Singh, at a restaurant in Khar West.

She alleged that he had verbally abused and physically assaulted her. The police reached the spot and brought both to the Santacruz Police Station.

Jain stated that the two had gone to Laguna Restaurant and Bar for a party. While she was on her phone, Singh allegedly grew suspicious, abused her and assaulted her. Restaurant manager Astin Naik and Piyush Bhanushali told police that Singh also misbehaved with them when they intervened.

Ruckus at police station

At the police station, while Jain’s complaint was being recorded, Singh allegedly threatened to kill her and attempted to attack her. Suspecting he was under the influence of alcohol, the police handcuffed him. During the commotion, he allegedly pushed a printer, breaking it, and abused and tried to assault police personnel.

Also Watch:

Subsequently, the police registered another FIR against him on March 1 for allegedly obstructing government work, verbally abusing and threatening police personnel, and damaging government property.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/