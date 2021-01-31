Mira Bhayandar: Cops raid bar selling liquor on dry day, manager held

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate raided a beer bar in Virar for selling Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) on Marty’s Day (Saturday, January 30) -- a statutory dry day to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, when the sale of any type of liquor is not permitted in the state.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team swooped down on Hotel V.V. Bar located on Agashi Road in Virar (West) at around 10 PM. The cops spotted several people who had crowded at the bar counter to buy IMFL which was being brazenly sold on a dry day.

The police team immediately seized the IMFL, including bottles of whisky and vodka from the bar premises, and apprehended the manager who identified himself as one Narayan Shettigar (49).

In accordance with the excise manual, selling liquor on a dry day is a serious breach of rule which invites suspension of licenses.

While the concerned excise wing is supposed to seal all liquor vends and stockrooms of bars and permit rooms ahead of dry days, the district administration which heads the excise wing has the power to assess the violation while deciding the quantum of punishment.

Apart from slapping offences under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience to order, duly promulgated by the public servant, the Virar police has registered a case under sections 131, 82 and 65 (E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, against the establishment. Further investigations are underway.