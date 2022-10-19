e-Paper Get App
Mira-Bhayandar: Cops nab notorious ATM crook from Varanasi

Aftab Ikhlakh Khan alias Ricky, 36, was apprehended from his house in Shivpur – a posh locality of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Suresh Golani | Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Cops nab notorious ATM crook from Varanasi | Representative pic
Mira-Bhayandar: The central crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a notorious crook for cheating customers who approached automated teller machine (ATM) kiosks to withdraw money.

Aftab Ikhlakh Khan alias Ricky, 36, was apprehended from his house in Shivpur – a posh locality of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (UP).  

Posing as a customer-in queue, Ricky would step into the booth and under the pretext of offering help, observe the PIN that the customer was entering. He would then hurriedly leave the booths, but not before replacing the card with a swift sleight of hand. The card and PIN were later used to siphon-off money.

It also came to light that after committing the crime, Ricky who belongs to a well-to-do family, would go back to his house in UP to dodge the police dragnet. He is involved in similar crimes in Pratapgarh district of UP. Apart from 46 credit / debit cards of various banks, the police recovered a cell phone and cash amounting to Rs 50,000 from his possession.

