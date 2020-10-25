Mira Bhayandar: Cops, Covid-warriors worship the 'other shastra', perform puja on guns, medical equipment

As per an annual tradition, Mumbai Police personnel performed the traditional Shastra Pujan (puja of weapons like guns and rifles) at the Bhayandar police station on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on Sunday.

However, with a new enemy of mankind in the form of the deadly coronavirus, it was a rare sight watching Covid-warriors deployed at Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) dedicated Covid health center (DCHC) at Late Pramod Mahajan Hall in Bhayandar (East) also conducting the ritual involving medical equipment, which are used to treat coronavirus patients.

Here are a few photos from the occasion: