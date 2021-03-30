Mira-Bhayandar: Cops conduct raids in coastal areas, bust hooch den in twin city

Another point of concern is the mysterious disappearance of the den operators and their staffers who manage to flee the spot minutes before the arrival of the police team. After a 30 min walk deep into the mangrove belt near the creek in Murdha village near Bhayandar. Lady PSI- Manisha Patil and her team managed to locate an illicit liquor brewery and destroyed multiple barrels of hooch along with ingredients including fermented jaggery wash and other manufacturing equipment.

As it happens in most of the raids, the police failed to find any brewer at the spot. Moreover, the identity of the kingpin who had brazenly set up the illicit hooch brewing unit is yet to be ascertained. The police claim that since the dens are located deep inside the jungle area, the brewers who are well aware of the escape route manage to evade the dragnet.