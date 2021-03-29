Mira Bhayandar: Robber, who attacked elderly woman with hammer and fled with gold ornaments, held

Less than 24 hours after he barged into an apartment in Mira Road and brutally attacked an elderly woman before fleeing with gold ornaments worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, the 50-year-old assailant identified as Rashid Shakeel Khan landed into the custody of the crime branch ( unit I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate on Saturday.

Notably, Khan turned out to be a notorious criminal with a history of offences registered against him at police stations in Thane and Mumbai but he had been arrested for his involvement in theft cases in Dubai and even Maldives.

In the case registered against him in Dubai, he was also convicted after the court found him guilty for the crime two years ago.

According to the police, a case of assault and theft was registered from a housing society in Mira Road on March 26. Under the pretext of showing interest in purchasing the flat, the accused gained entry and mounted an attack with a hammer on the 67-year-old woman who was alone at home when the incident occurred.

After injuring the senior citizen, the accused decamped with gold ornaments including bangles, chains and pendant, all worth more than Rs. 1.5 lakh. Based on technical surveillance and eye-witness accounts, the crime branch unit under the supervision of DCP(crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil activated their core informer network and arrested Khan from Thane. The police believe that Khan was not alone and his accomplice waited outside as he attacked the elderly woman.

“Apart from committing bike theft cases in and around the city, the accused has confessed of duping overseas job seekers and also of his involvement in thefts in Dubai and Maldives. We are verifying the statements and also ascertaining his suspected involvement in more offences," said an investigating officer.

The police have recovered a stolen bike worth Rs.40,000 from the possession of the accused who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.