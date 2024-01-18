Mira-Bhayandar: Cop Caught Demanding, Accepting ₹15 Lakh Bribe

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Following the arrest of a gutka seller for attempting to bribe a sub-inspector attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, constable Ganesh Wanve,41, was caught accepting ₹15 lakh from a complainant.

Meanwhile, inspector Mahesh Shellar, associated with the economic offense wing, is reportedly on the run, implicated in the case.

According to ACB, the accused demanded ₹50 lakh from the complainant to help him avoid arrest and also support in securing bail of an accomplice who was arrested and booked under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) by the Naya Nagar police for their alleged complicity in a financial fraud case.

After negotiations the demand was scaled down to ₹35lakh. The EOW was conducting further investigations in the case. However, the complainant registered a complaint with the ACB following which a trap was laid by a team led by Deputy SP (Thane unit) Ashwini Santosh Patil. However, after receiving the first installment amounting ₹15 lakh apparently on behalf of his tainted senior, the constable tried to drive away in his car, but was intercepted and caught with the cash near the Surbhi Complex in Mira Road on Wednesday.

Police inspector absconds after ACB takes action

After getting a whiff about the ACB action, police inspector Mahesh Shellar went absconding and is now a wanted accused in the case, police said. Shellar seems to have a history of fleecing money by abusing his powers, as he had earlier landed into the ACB net while accepting ₹50,000 as bribe using a similar modus operandi during his stint as an assistant sub inspector at the Sawantwadi police station in Sindhudurg district in 2015.

Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988 has been registered against the duo at the Mira Road police station.