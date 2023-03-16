 Mira Bhayandar: Congress seeks action against hate mongers in 'aakrosh rally'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Congress seeks action against hate mongers in 'aakrosh rally'

Mira Bhayandar: Congress seeks action against hate mongers in 'aakrosh rally'

Seeking action against the hate mongers, a delegation of Congress leaders including city chief-Pramod Samant met police commissioner Madhukar Pandey

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Congress seeks action against hate mongers in aakrosh rally |

Mira Bhayandar: The local unit of the Congress party of Mira-Bhayandar is up in arms against the hate mongers for pushing their communal agenda during the recently held Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally to protest ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ under the aegis of the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

The protestors had marched for about 3 km from the Golden Nest Circle to S.K.Stone Junction on Sunday (14, March) for legislations to deal with love jihad, (forceful conversion) and land jihad (illegal encroachment) to target a particular community.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Ball in govt court for ownership rights of MMRDA flats to MBMC
article-image

Seeking action against the hate mongers, a delegation of Congress leaders including city chief-Pramod Samant, municipal corporators- Jubeir Inamdar, Merlyn D’sa, Rubina Shaikh, Geeta Pardeshi, Ashraf Shaikh and spokesperson Prakash Naagne met police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey and apprised him about the threat to communal harmony owing to such rallies and hate speeches which hurt the religious sentiments of communities which have set an example of how to live in peacefully in any situation for the past several decades in this region. Notably, the apex court had already warned that nobody can make any hate speech or act in defiance of law and in violation of public order during such rallies.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Teacher demands ₹5 crore from childhood friend to hush up accident case; arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Work out amicable solution: Consumer commission to Louis Vuitton

Work out amicable solution: Consumer commission to Louis Vuitton

Mira Bhayandar: Congress seeks action against hate mongers in 'aakrosh rally'

Mira Bhayandar: Congress seeks action against hate mongers in 'aakrosh rally'

Covid-19 surge in Thane, 126 cases in last 15 days

Covid-19 surge in Thane, 126 cases in last 15 days

Mumbai: Goverment’s stand on abandoned, orphaned children irks High Court

Mumbai: Goverment’s stand on abandoned, orphaned children irks High Court

Who is Anil Jaisinghani? Big time bookie who's designer daughter tried to bribe Amruta Fadnavis

Who is Anil Jaisinghani? Big time bookie who's designer daughter tried to bribe Amruta Fadnavis