Mira Bhayandar: Congress seeks action against hate mongers in aakrosh rally

Mira Bhayandar: The local unit of the Congress party of Mira-Bhayandar is up in arms against the hate mongers for pushing their communal agenda during the recently held Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally to protest ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ under the aegis of the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

The protestors had marched for about 3 km from the Golden Nest Circle to S.K.Stone Junction on Sunday (14, March) for legislations to deal with love jihad, (forceful conversion) and land jihad (illegal encroachment) to target a particular community.

Seeking action against the hate mongers, a delegation of Congress leaders including city chief-Pramod Samant, municipal corporators- Jubeir Inamdar, Merlyn D’sa, Rubina Shaikh, Geeta Pardeshi, Ashraf Shaikh and spokesperson Prakash Naagne met police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey and apprised him about the threat to communal harmony owing to such rallies and hate speeches which hurt the religious sentiments of communities which have set an example of how to live in peacefully in any situation for the past several decades in this region. Notably, the apex court had already warned that nobody can make any hate speech or act in defiance of law and in violation of public order during such rallies.