 Mira Bhayandar: Ball in govt court for ownership rights of MMRDA flats to MBMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Ball in govt court for ownership rights of MMRDA flats to MBMC

Mira Bhayandar: Ball in govt court for ownership rights of MMRDA flats to MBMC

MBMC has got 1,750 MMRDA flats for Transit Housing on rental basis

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Ball in govt court for ownership rights of MMRDA flats to MBMC | File

Mira Bhayandar: Expressing inability to take a decision of bestowing ownership rights of tenement to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sought directions from the state government on the issue.

In response to requests seeking ownership rights for the MBMC made by Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, the town planning chief of MMRDA-Mohan Sonar in his letter dated March 13, 2023 has sought directions from the state government’s urban development department on the issue.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to rejuvenate eight dry ponds
article-image

MMRDA hands over 1750 tenements to MBMC 

Presently the MMRDA has handed over 1750 tenements to the MBMC for the purpose of transit accommodation under the rental housing scheme (RHS) at a price of Re.1 per square meter for a period of thirty years. The civic administration aims at utilizing these tenements sized 320 square feet as transit accommodation for project affected people who are displaced from dilapidated buildings, slum rehabilitation schemes like the Basic Service to Urban Poor (BSUP) and also during road widening and other developmental work on plots tagged with reservations. “I had earlier spoken to the chief minister about the issue and I am confident that the government will take a positive stand on the ownership proposal.” said Sarnaik.

The RHS came as a much-needed relief for people who were rendered homeless as accommodation is provided till their original buildings are redeveloped or till they find other accommodations. Aimed at increasing the housing stock by constructing or procuring maximum rental housing units in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, the MMRDA has started granting extra floor space index (FSI) of four to private developers in exchange of free houses along with appurtenant land in 2008. The MMRDA had given location clearances to 13 projects under the scheme in the twin-city. The sole objective of the RHS is to make available housing stock for an affordable rent. 

 Current Status of RHS

1)      Total Tenement to be Generated -- 5081 

              in MBMC from 13 Schemes.              

2)     3 Schemes Closed in 2021    --------- 2293

3)     Currently Total Tenements---------- 2789

be Generated from 10 Schemes 

4)     Handed Over to MBMC Till Date---1750 

5)      Remaining 50 % Tenements--------1394

Read Also
MBMC budget: Corporator funds trimmed from ₹25 crore to ₹16 crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Anil Jaisinghani? Big time bookie who's designer daughter tried to bribe Amruta Fadnavis

Who is Anil Jaisinghani? Big time bookie who's designer daughter tried to bribe Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai: Local train services of Central Railway delayed by 20 minutes

Mumbai: Local train services of Central Railway delayed by 20 minutes

Mumbai: BJP stages 'Jaanta Raja' to woo Marathi votes

Mumbai: BJP stages 'Jaanta Raja' to woo Marathi votes

Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad demands action against TMC officials for allegedly killing fish & rare...

Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad demands action against TMC officials for allegedly killing fish & rare...

Mumbai: Influenza tests get pricey with surge in demand

Mumbai: Influenza tests get pricey with surge in demand