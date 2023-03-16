Mira Bhayandar: Ball in govt court for ownership rights of MMRDA flats to MBMC | File

Mira Bhayandar: Expressing inability to take a decision of bestowing ownership rights of tenement to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sought directions from the state government on the issue.

In response to requests seeking ownership rights for the MBMC made by Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, the town planning chief of MMRDA-Mohan Sonar in his letter dated March 13, 2023 has sought directions from the state government’s urban development department on the issue.

MMRDA hands over 1750 tenements to MBMC

Presently the MMRDA has handed over 1750 tenements to the MBMC for the purpose of transit accommodation under the rental housing scheme (RHS) at a price of Re.1 per square meter for a period of thirty years. The civic administration aims at utilizing these tenements sized 320 square feet as transit accommodation for project affected people who are displaced from dilapidated buildings, slum rehabilitation schemes like the Basic Service to Urban Poor (BSUP) and also during road widening and other developmental work on plots tagged with reservations. “I had earlier spoken to the chief minister about the issue and I am confident that the government will take a positive stand on the ownership proposal.” said Sarnaik.

The RHS came as a much-needed relief for people who were rendered homeless as accommodation is provided till their original buildings are redeveloped or till they find other accommodations. Aimed at increasing the housing stock by constructing or procuring maximum rental housing units in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, the MMRDA has started granting extra floor space index (FSI) of four to private developers in exchange of free houses along with appurtenant land in 2008. The MMRDA had given location clearances to 13 projects under the scheme in the twin-city. The sole objective of the RHS is to make available housing stock for an affordable rent.

Current Status of RHS

1) Total Tenement to be Generated -- 5081

in MBMC from 13 Schemes.

2) 3 Schemes Closed in 2021 --------- 2293

3) Currently Total Tenements---------- 2789

be Generated from 10 Schemes

4) Handed Over to MBMC Till Date---1750

5) Remaining 50 % Tenements--------1394