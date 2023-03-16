Mira Bhayandar: Teacher demands ₹5 crore from childhood friend to hush up accident case; arrested | Pixabay

The Kashimira police have arrested a 39- year-old tuition teacher for extorting money from his childhood friend under the guise of hushing up an accident which the latter had during his visit to the Somnath temple in Gujarat in December 2022.

The complainant Satya Prakash Arya met with a minor accident after his car brushed a motorcycle near Gadu village in Junagadh district of Gujarat on December 23, 2022.

In his complaint, Arya claimed that he noticed the unidentified biker getting up and riding away and so did not inform the police but confided about the incident in his childhood friend Prashant Savnekar.

Savnekar fleeces Arya

Three days later, Savnekar informed Arya that the biker had sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. Initially, Savnekar fleeced him of ₹47.99 lakh to pay the hospital bills and manage other expenses.

However, on January 7, he informed the complainant that the biker had succumbed to his injuries and demanded ₹5 crore to hush up the matter and ensure that no police complaint is registered.

When Savnekar hesitated to send the name of the deceased and a photo of the hospital, Arya sensed something amiss and registered a complaint with the Kashimira police on March 10, following which the former was apprehended from Taroda village in Nanded.