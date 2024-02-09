Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Cashless Multi-Specialty Hospital In Kashimira On February 14

MBMC chief- Sanjay Katkar and MLA Pratap Sarnaik fine tuning the modalities of the hospital | Suresh Golani

In a welcome news on the health care front for citizens, they will be able to take the benefit of walking into a multi-speciality hospital and obtain cashless treatment from 15, February, a day after chief minister- Eknath Shinde will formally inaugurate the facility located near the highway in Kashimira on 14, February.

A brain child of Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, the four-storeyed hospital building built by a private developer in exchange of Transfer Development Rights (TDR) stands completed and equipped to cater health care facilities to patients on a cashless and zero billing system.

Maharashtra Govt Allocates ₹25 Cr For Medical Equipments

The state government had allocated funds amounting Rs.25 crore needed for procuring high-tech medical equipment and devices. The multi-specialty hospital will offer quality medical services free of cost to yellow and orange ration card holders which will prove to be a boon to the citizens of the twin-city.

Moreover, there will be no burden on the civic treasury as the government will shoulder the entire funding responsibility. To be managed by a social service organisation having expertise in the medical field will offer super specialty treatments and surgeries, including cardiovascular screening and treatment, urology and other medical services.

This apart from pre-surgery outpatient department (OPD) services and pathology test facility. The 'no cash counter' system at the hospital will dispense free treatment under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY)- a flagship state government health scheme which provides end to end cashless services.

MPJAY Scheme: Free Treatment And Medicine For Yellow And Orange Ration Card Holders

Families holding yellow and orange ration cards will be eligible for free treatment and medicines under the MPJAY scheme. The hospital which has been named in memory of Matoshri Indirabai Baburai Sarnaik will replicate the model implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for running the Matoshri Gangubai Sambhaji Hospital.

The inauguration was earlier scheduled to be held on 23, January-a day which is observed as “Bal Thackeray Jayanti”- the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Range Of Medical Facilities Available At The Matoshri Gangubai Sambhaji Hospital

1. Intensive Care Unit (ICU), post-operative unit, general and casualty ward.

2. Tests Like- Haematology, Biochemistry, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Sonography, 2D Echocardiography (Echo), Holter Monitor, Pulmonary Function, X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT) scan.

3. General Operations Like- Appendectomy, Hernia, Colostomy, Piles, Fistula,

4. Ortho Surgeries Like- Fracture, Orthoscopic and Knee Replacement.

5. Major Surgeries like- Cardiac, Angioplasty, Heart Bypass, Valve Replacement, Pacemaker Insertion.

6. Urology Procedures Like- Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL)- Ureteroscopy Lithotripsy (URSL) to remove or treat kidney stones, Nephrectomy.

7. Neuro and other Surgeries Like- Craniotomy, Hematoma Evacuation, Spinal, Laminectomy, Laparoscopically Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy (LAVH), Surgical Oncology, Hysterectomy, Thrombolysis.

8. Treatment for poisoning and snake bites amongst a range of other medical facilities.