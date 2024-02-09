Mira-Bhayandar: Power Packed Dialogue Sessions Take Place On Day 1 Of MBMC's Vision @ 2047 Conclave

From topics ranging from-women in leadership role and digital empowerment for women to liveability index, sustainable city branding and safe city-the inaugural day of “Vision @ 2047” (innovate, connect and prosper)- the two-day conclave organised by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) witnessed a power-packed brainstorming and productive session with the ultimate culmination of eminent speakers and experts under one common platform on Friday.

The conclave being hosted at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Kashimira under the leadership of municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar is aimed at preparing a vision document towards the all-round development of the twin-city in a well-planned manner. Speakers and experts including- Preethi Maroli (global brand building consultant, board member of US based NGO-BookWallah), Dr. Vinaya Shetty (founder president of VIN Management Consultants), Arvind Jagtap (poet, lyricist and scriptwriter), Tarun Singh Chauhan (founder of brand consulting firm-TSC) and D. Shivanand (retired director general of police)- not only shared their views and suggestions but also responded to queries raised by participating citizens during the question and answer session.

MBMC officials including-deputy civic chief-Kalpana Pimple and city engineer Deepak Khambit threw light on various welfare programmes and infrastructure development works being undertaken in the twin-city. Metropolitan commissioner (NMRDA)-Satish Kumar Khadke, former legislator-Muzaffar Hussain, Prof. Sudhir Gavhane and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) commissioner- Anilkumar Pawar were amongst the several dignitaries who registered their participation in the conclave and expressed their views while appreciating MBMC chief- Sanjay Katkar for organising such an important event hosted by any civic body for the first time across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).