Mira-Bhayandar: Civic Body Claims To Have Removed Old Hoardings, Says Safety Top Priority After Ghatkopar Tragedy |

Mumbai: While their counterparts in Mumbai and other cities have woken up from their slumber by ordering fresh structural stability audits of all hoardings in the wake of the tragic incident in which a 100-foot tall illegal bill-board crashed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) claimed to have already taken measures to avert such tragedies.

At least 14 persons were killed, leaving more than 75 injured in the crash which was reported during dust storms and unseasonal rains lashed the city on Monday evening.

“We have already weeded out old hoardings from public places, regarding those installed on private properties, owners have been issued notices on 25, April to submit structural stability certificates within 15 days failing which the hoardings will be pulled down from 18, May onwards. While we are already very cautious in issuing fresh permissions, new hoardings are being erected on suitable spots on a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis in compliance to safety parameters.” confirmed civic chief- Sanjay Katkar.

According to officials, there were a total of 166 hoardings including 110 on sites (20 feet x20 feet) leased out by the civic administration, this in addition to 57 huge billboards which have been installed on private properties.

However, after the incident in which five people were killed after an iron hoarding collapsed on them in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune in April last year, the MBMC had swung into action by demanding structural stability certificates of billboards erected on private properties. On the other hand, the MBMC started dismantling the hoardings on public properties.

“While all hoardings leased by the civic administration have been dismantled, we are regularly verifying stability certificates. A couple of private owners who are yet to submit current stability certificates will face action.” said an official attached to MBMC’s advertising wing.

As per the standard operating procedure, for every hoarding – be it on private or government land, the concerned advertising agency or owner has to obtain a structural stability certificate from listed engineers and submit to the civic body, supported with timely renewals on an annual basis.

105 New Hoardings on BOT Basis.

The MBMC had recently hired a consultant to conduct a survey for identifying suitable locations across the twin-city as per the new policy guidelines published by the state government in 2022. Subsequently 105 spots were earmarked, following which online bids were invited from experienced agencies for the erection and maintenance of hoardings in exchange of advertisement rights on a BOT basis for a period of nine years.

Apart from standardizing the size to 20 feet x 20 feet with identical designs, the hoardings are mandated to be of sturdy framework to ensure strong structural stability. “The agency which has been shortlisted for the job will pay Rs.45 per square feet every month to the MBMC for each hoarding. So far around 20 out of the 105 hoardings have been installed.” said an official.