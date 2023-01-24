Mira Bhayandar: Cars, Rikshaw, Gold - MBVV cops return stolen goods worth ₹ 1 crore to rightful owners

In one case the police recovered and returned valuables to a woman which was taken as dowry by her husband during marriage but later left her. | FPJ

Sabrina Majgaonkar was all praises for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police after she received all her gold ornaments which were stolen from her apartment in Mira Road last year.

Majgaonkar was among several other recipients, who got back their stolen property from the MBVV police in an event organized at the Shehnai Hall in Mira Road in the presence of police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey and other senior police officials on Monday evening.

From cars, bikes, and auto-rickshaws to gold ornaments, mobile phones, cash and even manufacturing material like spectacle frames, collectively worth Rs.1, 07, 51,970 which was stolen in various criminal activities, including burglaries, chain snatching and robberies reported from the jurisdiction of six police stations including- Mira Road, Naya Nagar, Kashimira, Navghar, Bhayandar and Uttan.

“Despite the absence of CCTV cameras in our building, the police took pains to solve the house-break-in case and returned our entire gold albeit in molten form,” said one of the recipients- Prakash.

“Apart from filing FIRs and solving cases, it is also our duty to reach a logical end by recovering the stolen booty from the accused and returning it to the rightful owners,” said police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey. “The recoveries are related to 51 cases. A mechanism was put in place to help complainants in getting their property released as per due process of law without any inconvenience,” said ACP- Vilas Sanap.

In one case the police recovered and returned valuables to a woman which was taken as dowry by her husband during marriage but later left her. The MBVV police claimed that apart from making genuine and dedicated efforts in tracing criminals, the thrust was also on recovering stolen booty using all possible manpower and tech-savvy initiatives.