Deputy CM Fadnavis inaugurates hospital in Navi Mumbai, stresses on medical tourism economy

Navi Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated a 310-bed Bharati Vidyapeeth Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai on Monday. He said that there are changes happening on a large scale in the healthcare sector. We need modern state-of-the-art institutions for the benefit of people.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis spoke on enhancing medical tourism and govt's various health related schemes

“The common man will benefit due to modern healthcare facilities. The healthcare sector is shifting to medical tourism which will boost the economy. Today, there is cutting-edge technology used in the healthcare sector and we also need investment for more such innovations. We are happy that with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are able to give Rs 5 lakhs health insurance coverage to the poor and needy. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in Maharashtra offers 2 Lakhs cover to the needy. We need to work toward the health insurance sector too. We need to increase the penetration, transparency, cover, and accessibility in the health insurance sector,” said Fadnavis.

The hospital administration claimed that it will provide world-class medical care to those living in and around Navi Mumbai, and is a major milestone for healthcare access in the city. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Prithviraj Chavan, Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, pro-Vice Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth and Dr Shivaji Kadam, Kulpati were also present during the occasion along with other dignitaries.

