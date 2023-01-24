e-Paper Get App
Mira Bhayandar: Man files complaint after receiving wife's obscene pictures on WhatsApp

An unidentified caller called the complainant and demanded Rs 5 lakhs from him in return for not circulating his wife's pictures on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Bhayandar: Loan shark blackmails man, sends obscene video to his family over non-payment of Rs. 230 | Representative image
Mumbai: A Bhayandar man has registered a complaint with the Navghar police about an anonymous caller who threatened to post his wife's obscene photographs on social media.

The complainant said that the photos got leaked after his wife's phone was hacked by someone.

The caller demanded Rs 5 lakhs from the man in return for not circulating the pictures on social media.

The complainant informed his wife of the incident. However, she denied having sent the photographs.

The Navghar police have registered a case under sections 385 (Extortion), 500 (Defamation) 504 (Intentional Insult ), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with other sections of the IT Act.

article-image

