Mira Bhayandar: Man files complaint after receiving wife's obscene pictures on WhatsApp

Mumbai: A Bhayandar man has registered a complaint with the Navghar police about an anonymous caller who threatened to post his wife's obscene photographs on social media.

The complainant said that the photos got leaked after his wife's phone was hacked by someone.

The caller demanded Rs 5 lakhs from the man in return for not circulating the pictures on social media.

The complainant informed his wife of the incident. However, she denied having sent the photographs.

The Navghar police have registered a case under sections 385 (Extortion), 500 (Defamation) 504 (Intentional Insult ), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with other sections of the IT Act.

