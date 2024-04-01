Mira- Bhayandar: Businessman Arrested By MBVV Police For Planting Firearm In Rival's Shop; 4 Country-Made Pistols, 59 Live Cartridges Recovered

Four Country-made Pistols and 59 Live Cartridges Recovered, Two Held. | Suresh Golani

A 39-year-old businessman was held by the MBVV police for allegedly planting firearm in the premises of his business rival. The businessman is now in the custody of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

The matter came to light after a person identified as Soham Kumar approached the Kashimira police station claiming that he had stumbled upon two country-made pistols and multiple live cartridges from the compartment of a food vending kiosk which he had purchased from Aman Steel Kitchen and Equipment- a shop dealing in refurbished furniture and kitchen equipment near the Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar (east).

Crime Detection Unit Exposes Illegal Firearms Possession Plot

Officials from the crime detection unit headed by senior police inspector-Rajendra Kamble quizzed the shop owner who claimed ignorance about the presence of the firearms. Meanwhile the crime branch unit (Zone I) received a tip-off that Feroz Alam Shafiullah Choudhary (39) who owns Alam Steel and Furniture in the same area was in possession of illegal firearms.

Suspecting a link in both the cases, a team led by police inspector-Aviraj Kurhade raided the shop and found Feroze Alam and his employee- Shakir Abdul Wahab Choudhary (38) in possession of one country made pistol each and a total of 16 live cartridges. “During investigations, Feroze made a startling revelation. He had purchased six country made pistols and 71 live cartridges through his ex-employee with a sole intention of taking revenge by planting the firearms in the shops of his business rivals-Anees Khan alias Munna, Kamil Khan and Shadab Khan against whom he held a grudge for allegedly causing huge losses in his trade.” said Kurhade.

Businessman Attempted Planting of Firearms Leads to His Own Arrest

While Feroze managed to plant two pistols and cartridges inside the food kiosk at Munna’s shop (which was later found by the buyer), he was planning to repeat the act at the other two shops. However, he developed cold feet and got rid of two pistols and 12 live cartridges by dumping them into the Versova creek. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to police custody till Tuesday.

Investigation Underway By Kashmira Police

While the police team recovered four pistols and 59 live cartridges during the course of investigations, a manhunt has been launched to nab the person who facilitated the firearms. The Kashimira police are conducting further investigations into the case.