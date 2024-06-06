Mira-Bhayandar: BMC Staffer Among With 13 Others Caught Gambling In Kashimira Bar |

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staffer and a revenue department personnel were amongst 13 people who were arrested by the police after they were found to be indulged in gambling activities on the first floor of a bar in Kashimira on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, working on a confirmed tip-off, that some people were gambling in the premises of a bar, a team under the instructions of senior police inspector-Rajendra Kamble swooped down on the first floor of Blue Night bar located adjacent to the highway in Kashimira at around 3:40 pm. The police team apprehended thirteen people including BMC staffer-Govind Bhimrao Dhotre (55) and Pradeep Hari (57) who is said to be attached to the revenue department. The accused were found to be indulging in placing monetary bets on card games.

Besides gambling material, cash amounting more than Rs. 23,700 was seized during the raid. While all the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, clarity eludes on the action taken against the bar owner who facilitated space to the accused for conducting the illegal activities.