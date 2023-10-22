Mira-Bhayandar: Bengal’s Majestic Divinity Recreated For Durga Puja Festivities

Continuing with their annual tradition of bringing to life the spiritual and cultural identities by creating spectacular replicas from across the length and breadth of India to mark the Durga Puja festival, Bhayandar-based, Banga Sangha-a socio-cultural-religious organization, has recreated a majestic palace temple of Kolkota, this year.

The magnificent 70-feet high eco-friendly structure has been set up in the RNP Park area of Bhayandar East by a team of artisans led by Ravishankar Das from Kolkata. Adding to the splendour of the palace is the majestic idol of Maa Durga, the mere glimpse of which gives a showering feel of warmth and blessings. Apart from celebrations replete with cultural shows and religious sessions, the organisers as a part of the social responsibilities, have been also extending a helping hand to underprivileged sections of society.

This year the organisation has planned medical camps and special darshan facilities for kids and senior citizens living in orphanages and old age homes. The five-day festivities started off on October 20 and will end on October 24 in the twin city which has a significant population of Bengalis. “Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, the festival is an ideal platform not only for Bengalis but for everyone to come together as a close-knit community. Moreover, the younger generation gets an opportunity to understand their culture, heritage and language,” says Montu Jaloi who heads the organisation.

Nityanand Paul and Basanti Ghosh have shouldered the responsibility of the puja committee in their capacity as president and general secretary respectively. The Banga Sangha, which is in its 41st year of organising the Durga Puja festivities, envisages a different theme every year. They have earlier created replicas of – Sikkim’s majestic Namchi (Sai-Baba) temple and Dakshineshwar Kali Mata temple.

