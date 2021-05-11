Mira Bhayandar: Bar in Kashimira raided for serving booze amid lockdown

Mira Bhayandar, May 11: Less than 48 hours after a dance bar was taken to task for defying lockdown rules, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate raided another restaurant-cum-permit room in Kashimira on Monday night for serving booze and eatables to customers inside the establishment.

The raid has yet again exposed the brazen defiance of some notorious bar owners who were throwing the mandated Covid-appropriate behaviour to the wind.

Acting on a tip-off a team led by API-Mahendra Bhamre attached to the crime detection unit under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare swooped down of Hotel Disha Palace- an eatery located in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira.