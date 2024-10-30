Mira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore

The drug peddlers in the custody of the ANC | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested two drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of charas (marijuana) worth more than Rs.1.25 crore.

During their intensified drive to keep a check on anti-social elements and drug smuggling, owing to the upcoming assembly elections, a patrolling team from the ANC headed by police inspector-Amar Marathe spotted two suspicious-looking men in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) on Tuesday afternoon.

The duo who apparently noticed the police jeep, tried to escape from the spot but were accosted after a hot chase by the ANC personnel. Upon frisking the duo aged 53 and 45 years were found to be in possession of more than 3 kilograms of charas valued at more than Rs.1.25 crore in the international market.

The duo who are said to be natives of Dewas and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh had apparently arrived in the city to deliver the contraband. Both were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Not ruling out the possibility of the duo being members of an organised drug syndicate, the police have started their investigations to ascertain the source of the contraband and the potential buyers. The offence has been registered at the Navghar police station, officials of which are conducting further investigations in the case.