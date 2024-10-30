 Mira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore

Mira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore

During their intensified drive to keep a check on anti-social elements and drug smuggling, owing to the upcoming assembly elections, a patrolling team from the ANC headed by police inspector-Amar Marathe spotted two suspicious-looking men in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) on Tuesday afternoon.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
The drug peddlers in the custody of the ANC | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested two drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of charas (marijuana) worth more than Rs.1.25 crore.

During their intensified drive to keep a check on anti-social elements and drug smuggling, owing to the upcoming assembly elections, a patrolling team from the ANC headed by police inspector-Amar Marathe spotted two suspicious-looking men in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) on Tuesday afternoon.

The duo who apparently noticed the police jeep, tried to escape from the spot but were accosted after a hot chase by the ANC personnel. Upon frisking the duo aged 53 and 45 years were found to be in possession of more than 3 kilograms of charas valued at more than Rs.1.25 crore in the international market.

The duo who are said to be natives of Dewas and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh had apparently arrived in the city to deliver the contraband. Both were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended
UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Apply At uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Apply At uceed.iitb.ac.in
Goa: Marathi Mass To Be Held At St Francis Xavier’s Exposition 2024 Following Appeals From Mumbai Catholics
Goa: Marathi Mass To Be Held At St Francis Xavier’s Exposition 2024 Following Appeals From Mumbai Catholics
Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: 5 BJP Office Bearers, Including Former Municipal Corporator, Booked For Defying...
article-image

Not ruling out the possibility of the duo being members of an organised drug syndicate, the police have started their investigations to ascertain the source of the contraband and the potential buyers. The offence has been registered at the Navghar police station, officials of which are conducting further investigations in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary,...

Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary,...

Goa: Marathi Mass To Be Held At St Francis Xavier’s Exposition 2024 Following Appeals From Mumbai...

Goa: Marathi Mass To Be Held At St Francis Xavier’s Exposition 2024 Following Appeals From Mumbai...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: As BJP And Congress Forge Alliances, Rebellion Threatens...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: As BJP And Congress Forge Alliances, Rebellion Threatens...

Mira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore

Mira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore

Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services,...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services,...