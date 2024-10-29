 Mira Bhayandar: 5 BJP Office Bearers, Including Former Municipal Corporator, Booked For Defying Model Code Of Conduct In Mira Road
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Mira Bhayandar: An offence was registered on Monday against five BJP office bearers including a former municipal corporator for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by allegedly distributing gifts and food packets to women at a function held in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road which falls under the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency.

The freebies were distributed at a Haldi Kumkum programme-a social gathering in which married women exchange turmeric (haldi) and vermilion powder (kumkum). The programme was organised sans permission from authorities.

Model Code Of Conduct In Force

The model code of conduct is in force from 15, October for the assembly elections scheduled to be held on 20, November. The action followed after the flying squad received complaints supported by video evidence about the violations.

After verifications, an official from the flying squad-Balasaheb Sonawane registered a complaint at the Naya Nagar police station following which an offence under sections 223 (disobedience to a public servant's order) and 176 (illegal expenses in connection with an election) of the BNS against five BJP leaders.

The accused were allegedly pitching for Narendra Mehta under the garb of the function. To keep a tab on violations and book offenders, the state election commission (SEC) has constituted flying squads comprising five members each (including government and police personnel) who are constantly on the move in the constituency. This apart from static surveillance squads to detect violation of norms- especially movement of unaccounted cash and monitoring general violations of the MCC. So far three cases of poll code violations have been registered in the constituency.

