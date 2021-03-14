Mira Bhayandar: Another FIR lodged against former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta's company

Trouble seems unending for former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta. A few days after getting some respite from the Supreme Court in the matter related to the controversial Seven Club, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissinerate registered yet another FIR against the directors of the Seven Eleven Hotels Pvt. Limited in Mira Road for criminal trespass on other's property. A case under section 441 and 447 of the IPC was registered at the Mira Road police station on Friday.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by 68-year-old Amol Rakvi and 14 others against the directors of the company for trespassing and constructing illegal tenements on their ancestral property by fraudulent means.

Ironically, it took over 22 months for the police to register the FIR against the accused. The senior citizen has been following up on the issue with the police and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) since May 2019.

However, despite notices the company had failed to mend its ways allegedly on the virtue of its influence over the district administration. The company controlled by the associates and kin of the legislator has constructed the Seven Eleven Club, an ultra-luxurious recreation facility in the Kanakia area of Mira Road.

Based on orders issued by the Bombay High Court, the police has already registered an FIR against the club for defying environmental rules.

While state government and civic officials are also under the scanner of investigations for awarding permissions in blatant disregard to mandated guidelines, the Supreme Court has recently given some respite to the club, prompting the legislator to declare that they had not violated any law. However, the fresh case of criminal trespass is bound to spell more trouble for the establishment in the coming days.