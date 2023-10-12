Mira-Bhayandar: AHTU Arrests Couple For Running Sex Racket Under Guise Of Event Management

MBVV's AHTU wing busts sex racket in Kashimira | Representative image

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high-profile prostitution racket which was running under the guise of an event management company in Kashimira on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that a couple identified as-Shahrukh Khan alias Aayan and Rehana Sultana alias Jyoti were operating a prostitution racket by using social messaging platforms including-WhatsApp application to communicate with potential clients by sharing photographs of women who they claimed were dancers working in event management companies, the AHTU personnel established contact with them through a decoy customer.

Police laid trap by using decoy customer

After striking a deal, the decoy informed the police team following which a trap was laid near a school in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road and apprehended the couple. The police team also rescued three women who were apparently lured and pushed into prostitution activities.

Investigations revealed that the gang facilitated travel and stay facilities in lodges located as far as Goa, Bengaluru, Lonavala, Mumbai and Mira Road.

While the rescued women were sent to the welfare home in Kandivali, the accused have been booked under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), 1956. The case has been handed over to the Kashimira police station for further investigations.

