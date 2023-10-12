 Mira-Bhayandar: AHTU Arrests Couple For Running Sex Racket Under Guise Of Event Management
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: AHTU Arrests Couple For Running Sex Racket Under Guise Of Event Management

Mira-Bhayandar: AHTU Arrests Couple For Running Sex Racket Under Guise Of Event Management

The police team also rescued three women who were apparently lured and pushed into prostitution activities.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
MBVV's AHTU wing busts sex racket in Kashimira | Representative image

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high-profile prostitution racket which was running under the guise of an event management company in Kashimira on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that a couple identified as-Shahrukh Khan alias Aayan and Rehana Sultana alias Jyoti were operating a prostitution racket by using social messaging platforms including-WhatsApp application to communicate with potential clients by sharing photographs of women who they claimed were dancers working in event management companies, the AHTU personnel established contact with them through a decoy customer.

Police laid trap by using decoy customer

After striking a deal, the decoy informed the police team following which a trap was laid near a school in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road and apprehended the couple. The police team also rescued three women who were apparently lured and pushed into prostitution activities.

Investigations revealed that the gang facilitated travel and stay facilities in lodges located as far as Goa, Bengaluru, Lonavala, Mumbai and Mira Road.

While the rescued women were sent to the welfare home in Kandivali, the accused have been booked under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), 1956. The case has been handed over to the Kashimira police station for further investigations.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Sex Racket Busted; 2 Arrested, 3 Rescued
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Activists Highlight Major Concerns As India's RTI Act Celebrates 18 Years

Mumbai News: Activists Highlight Major Concerns As India's RTI Act Celebrates 18 Years

Mumbai: BMC Grapples With Rising Garbage Complaints In Parts Of City

Mumbai: BMC Grapples With Rising Garbage Complaints In Parts Of City

Mumbai News: Passenger Injured At Ghatkopar Metro Station, Accident Sparks Safety Concerns

Mumbai News: Passenger Injured At Ghatkopar Metro Station, Accident Sparks Safety Concerns

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: WR Announces Second Pair Of World Cup Special Trains From Mumbai To...

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: WR Announces Second Pair Of World Cup Special Trains From Mumbai To...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Recommends Education Officer Of Thane ZP To Cancel NOC Of Belapur School

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Recommends Education Officer Of Thane ZP To Cancel NOC Of Belapur School