Mira-Bhayandar: After Tapping Solar Power, Thane Excise Wing Sets Up Library-Cum-Reading Room |

Mira-Bhayandar: After becoming the first in the state to install high efficiency panels to tap solar energy for meeting the electrical power needs, the excise department, Thane in another small but unique initiative has set up a library-cum-reading room for its personnel in their three storeyed office building located in the Chendani Koliwada area of Thane (east).

Apart from general knowledge and biographies, there are all types of multilingual books ranging from law to literature and study material which are needed to prepare for examinations to qualify for promotions.

Excise Superintendent's Views On The Initiative

“Instead of wasting their free time, our personnel have now turned to books to reduce their stress levels and also keep themselves intellectually fit. The habit of reading books will help them enhance their knowledge on various issues. This in turn would supplement their professional capabilities – especially in tackling challenges of new-age crimes. More books and study material will be added in coming days, ” said excise superintendent Nilesh Sangade who played a crucial role in setting up the facility.

Having a staff strength of 104 personnel including officials, inspectors, sub inspectors, supported by 25 contractual workers, the Thane excise department sways control over various rural and urban areas of Thane including Mira Bhayandar which has been split into three divisions falling under the C-Zone.

The books would also serve as a source of information on evolving legal provisions and case studies of successful investigations, while keeping the cops updated about new laws and amendments or changes in the excise and police related legislations. Notably, the library-cum-reading room is also equipped with computers to facilitate e-learnings with a wide range of study material.