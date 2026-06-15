Mira Bhayandar Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns Near Kashimira On Western Express Highway; 1 Injured | VIDEO |

Mira Bhayandar: A car met with an accident in Kashimira on the Western Express Highway on June 15, after it allegedly lost control and overturned on the road.

Visuals from the accident site were shared by Dahisarkar on its official Instagram handle. The footage showed the vehicle severely damaged and overturned following the crash. According to the report, the car flipped after the driver lost control while speeding. The visuals also showed traffic disruption in the area due to the accident.

One person, reportedly the driver, sustained injuries in the crash and was rushed for medical treatment. Police and emergency response teams reached the spot soon after the incident, and efforts were underway to remove the damaged vehicle and restore the flow of traffic on the busy highway. Currently, there is no information on whether any other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a road accident involving two trucks was reported near Cine Wonder Mall in Thane's Kapurbawadi, during the wee hours. According to preliminary information, the crash occurred on a busy stretch opposite Cine Wonder Mall. Visuals from the scene showed both the heavy vehicles sustaining major damage following the collision. One truck, bearing a Gujarat registration plate, can be seen mounted on the divider, as another one can be seen crashed into it from the side. There was no immediate confirmation regarding injuries or fatalities in the accident.

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