Major Tragedy Averted In Nashik! Swift Action By MSRTC Bus Driver Saves 46 Passengers After Bus Catches Fire

Nashik: A major tragedy was averted after swift action by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver after the bus caught fire while travelling through the Chandwad Ghat section in Nashik district.

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According to the report by NextMinute News, the bus was en route through the ghat section when the fire broke out. However, the prompt response of the driver and the timely evacuation of passengers ensured that all 46 passengers escaped unharmed. Horrific visuals showed the bus completely engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing out in the air.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people were killed and three others injured after a truck crashed into a container carrying vehicle and a car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early Monday morning, causing major traffic disruption.

According to reports, the collision resulted in a massive spillage of rice bags and edible oil across the highway, affecting traffic movement on all four lanes for several hours. The accident took place at around 4.10 a.m. near kilometre marker 36.700, close to the Khopoli exit in Raigad district.

Meanwhile, police said the rice-carrying truck was travelling towards Mumbai when its driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the rear of a container trailer carrying edible oil. The impact caused both heavy vehicles to overturn on the expressway.

An Ertiga car travelling behind the vehicles was subsequently struck, resulting in injuries to its passengers.

However, after the incident, the deceased were identified as Arvind Kumar Rangarao Allu (44), the truck driver, and Shiva Apparao Bhukka, the truck cleaner.

The injured were identified as Kharghar residents Saurabh Murkida Saste (26) and his grandmother Nilabai Kisan Saste (76), along with container driver Mahendra Kumar Paul. The accident caused extensive damage to all three vehicles involved.

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