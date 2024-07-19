 Mira-Bhayandar Accident: MBMT Bus Mows Down Woman; Driver Arrested
An offence for rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against Kadam.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
The deceased women |

The Navghar police have arrested a 39-year-old Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) bus driver for causing the death of a 58-year-old woman in Bhayandar East around 11.30am on Wednesday.

Durga Devi Bisht was crossing the road with her husband when the rashly driven bus struck her, causing her to come under the front tire. The bus also hit two stationary auto-rickshaws, which were badly damaged. Her husband sustained minor injuries. The profusely bleeding woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Demanding strict punishment for the driver identified as Bhimrao Kadam and action against the contractual agency, irate citizens damaged the window panes of the bus after the incident.

“This is not the first incident in which people have lost their lives due to the negligence of bus drivers. The authorities should conduct a detailed probe to check the competency of all the drivers – most who have been recruited by the agency on the virtue of recommendations of influential political leaders and officials,” said Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandip Rane.

An offence for rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against Kadam. Further investigations were underway. 

