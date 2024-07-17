Mira-Bhayandar: Flyover Bridge Below Metro Viaduct In Mira Road Set To Open Soon For Double Decker Rail Facility |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a welcome news for motorists who are suffering due to heavy traffic congestion, the integrated flyover bridge between Pleasant Park signal and Silver Park signal on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg (Mira-Bhayandar Road) is in the final stages of completion and is expected to be thrown open for vehicular movement by the end of this month.

Local legislators-Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain along with officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) led by executive engineer-Yojana Patil and project manager of the contractual agency inspected the bridge on Tuesday. “Barring some residual work like dividers, reflectors and painting, the flyover is almost complete. Instructions have been given to complete the finishing work within a week. I have requested the chief minister to inaugurate the flyover.” informed Sarnaik.

Constructed at a cost of Rs.75 crore the flyover bridge which connects two important junctions is one kilometer long, having a width of 17.5 meters. Replicating the Nagpur model, the MMRDA had sanctioned additional funds amounting 217 crore in 2020 for the construction of three flyovers on the first level above the existing road on the route of the Metro-9 Rail double decker viaduct offering connectivity between Dahisar-Mira Road-Bhayandar on a 10.41 km long elevated corridor having eight stations.

“Traffic density is increasing every passing day, the multi-level metro model with elevated roads will help ease congestion for the next 50 years. It is the first metro integrated flyover in the Mumbai metropolis.” added Sarnaik. Presently, people largely rely on heavily crowded local trains, as the region still lacks an efficient public transport service forcing people to depend on non-metered auto-rickshaws and cabs for their commute.