 Mira-Bhayandar: 81-Year-Old Patient Goes Missing from Government Hospital
The senior citizen, Badrinath Nag (81), was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital following complaints of breathlessness on Sunday night.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

Always in the news, mostly for the wrong reasons, the state government-run Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar courted yet another controversy after an 81-year-old patient went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

The senior citizen, Badrinath Nag (81), was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital following complaints of breathlessness on Sunday night.

Father Missing from ICU, Hospital Staff Clueless

Despite spending the entire night outside the ICU, the patient's daughter, Kakuli Mitra, was asked to leave by hospital staff. When she returned the next day, she was shocked to learn that her father was not in the ICU. The on-duty hospital staffers informed her that her father had been shifted to the general ward. However, her thorough search of the general ward and the entire hospital proved fruitless, as her father was nowhere to be found. The hospital staff was equally clueless about the patient's whereabouts.

Concerned about her father's disappearance, Kakuli Mitra registered a missing persons complaint at the local police station. Dr. Zafar Tadvi, the civil surgeon, assured strict action against any individuals found guilty of negligence. The hospital's workforce is currently searching for the missing patient.

Missing Person: Badrinath Nag (81)

Missing Person: Badrinath Nag (81) | Suresh Golani

Patient Captured on CCTV Walking Out of Hospital

Reviewing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, it was discovered that Nag had walked out of the hospital. Shockingly, neither the hospital staffers nor the security personnel stopped the patient, highlighting a significant lapse in patient safety and security measures.

Contact Bhayandar Police Station or Daughter's Mobile Number

Anyone with information about the missing person, Badrinath Nag, is urged to contact the Bhayandar police station or reach out to his daughter at the following mobile number: 8850299076.

