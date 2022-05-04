Mira Bhayandar: 30-year-old serial sex pervert lands in cop net

A serial sex pervert involved in nearly two dozen cases of sexual harassment, stalking and explicit sexual overtures landed into the custody of the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

According to crime branch officers, inquiries were initiated into the matter after the parents of a 9-year-old girl registered a complaint with the Naya nagar police station stating that their daughter was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man. A case under section 376 of the IPC and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered and the case was handed over to the crime branch for a parallel probe. A team led by Police Inspector Aviraj Kurhade visited the crime spot and scanned images captured by the CCTV cameras installed on the possible getaway routes. It came to light that the suspect had arrived at Mira Road Road railway station from Nallasopara and boarded a Mumbai-bound local after committing the heinous crime. With a strong feeling that the suspect may be residing in Nallasopara and working in Mumbai, the team activated their core informer network and electronic surveillance apparatus in both the regions.

Based on a tip-off, the team arrested Kalpesh Gopinath Devdhare (30) from Nallasopara. Devdhare, who works as a driver, has confessed to his involvement in nearly two dozen cases of sexual harassment committed by him in Kandivali, Dindoshi, Powai, Govandi and other parts of Mumbai and Palghar district.

During interrogations, the accused pervert revealed that he had become a habitual sexual offender after he became an addict of watching porn movies at the age of 17. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:25 PM IST