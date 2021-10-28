Minor boy found dead in Mumbra

The body of an unidentified teenage boy was found in Mumbra creek, Reti Bunder, on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Mumbra fire brigade and local police reached the spot along with one rescue vehicle and one hearse van.

"The body was recovered and handed over to the Mumbra police. It was later sent to Kalwa hospital for post-mortem. The deceased minor is yet to be unidentified. We are suspecting it to be a drowning case," said a police officer.

The police said the boy is suspected to be 16-18 years old. The police have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the case.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:42 AM IST