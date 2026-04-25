Minister Pratap Sarnaik Flags Serious Health System Lapses In Bhayandar; ₹1.65 Cr Near-Expiry Medicines Allegedly Supplied To Temba Hospital

Mira Bhayandar: A shocking incident has come to light as Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that serious health system lapses were found at the Temba hospital in Bhayandar West.

During an inspection, Sarnaik said that the hospital, which has 250 beds and treats around 500 to 600 patients daily, was found lacking several basic facilities. A major irregularity was also flagged regarding the supply of medicines worth Rs 1.65 crore.

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According to Sarnaik, the medicines were donated by Saksham Foundation on March 27 and were allegedly imposed on Temba Hospital. Shockingly, the medicines were set to expire within 48 hours on March 30. He clarified that the hospital had not requested these medicines and normally accepts only drugs with at least six months of validity.

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Doctors' Alertness Prevented Potential Risk

The minister also praised the hospital staff, stating that a potential danger was averted due to the alertness of doctors and senior officials. The expiry issue was identified in time, and the medicines were rejected for use, with an official letter sent to Saksham Foundation.

Strict Action Ordered

Acting on the incident, Sarnaik said the Public Works Department has ordered a detailed inspection of the hospital. Instructions have also been issued to prepare a panchnama and register cases against those responsible.

He said no one has the right to play with patients’ lives. Donating near-expiry medicines for publicity is a reprehensible act, and strict action will be taken. He added that those pressuring government officials will not be spared, and patient safety remains the top priority.