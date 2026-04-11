Safety Lapse At Mumbai's Sion Hospital As Expired Fire Extinguishers Raise Patient Risk Concerns

A major safety lapse has come to light at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital), where several fire extinguishers installed across the premises have expired. |

Mumbai: A major safety lapse has come to light at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital), where several fire extinguishers installed across the premises have expired, raising serious concerns about patient safety.

Surprise inspection reveals issue

The issue was revealed during a surprise visit by Kishori Pednekar, Leader of the Opposition at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Saturday morning. During her inspection, Pednekar found that many fire extinguishers had expired a couple of months ago and had not been refilled, indicating lapses in routine maintenance.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Pednekar said that while expired extinguishers may seem like a minor oversight, they could prove dangerous in emergencies. “If a fire cannot be controlled at the initial stage, it can spread rapidly and put lives at risk,” she warned.

Recent fire incident context

The revelations come close on the heels of a recent fire incidents at the hospital. On April 2, a fire broke out in a seminar hall adjacent to the OPD, forcing suspension of outpatient services for the day due to heavy smoke.

Pednekar further alleged that both Sion Hospital and King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital) are compromising public safety by failing to maintain functional fire-fighting systems. According to her findings, a significant number of extinguishers are currently non-operational, posing a major risk in case of emergencies.

Patient footfall and risk

Sion Hospital handles nearly 5,000 OPD patients ежедневно, with peak crowding in the X-ray department between 9 am and 12 noon. Any untoward incident during these hours could endanger thousands of lives.

As per civic norms, fire audits are conducted once every five years. Sion Hospital’s last audit was completed in 2025, while KEM Hospital underwent its audit in August 2025 and Nair Hospital in January 2026.

Hospital officials stated that a tender process for new fire extinguishers is underway and assured that temporary arrangements will be made until the process is completed. Meanwhile, Pednekar has demanded immediate corrective action and accountability to prevent any potential disaster.

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