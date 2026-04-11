Navi Mumbai's ₹28.62 Crore Central Library In Sanpada Nears Completion, Set To Open In 4 Months

Upcoming Sanpada central library set to offer modern learning spaces and digital facilities for citizens | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 11: Around 80 per cent of the work on the upcoming central library in Sanpada has been completed, and the facility is expected to be opened within the next four months, City Engineer Shirish Aradwad said.

Project details and cost

The state-of-the-art library, proposed to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is being developed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on a CIDCO plot in Sector-11, Sanpada.

The project of Rs 28.62 crore is coming up on plot number 1, spread over 1,770.73 sq m, and is aimed at benefiting students preparing for competitive examinations as well as reading enthusiasts.

Modern facilities and global design inspiration

According to NMMC officials, the library has been planned with the best software systems, curated book collections, and activity spaces after an extensive study of similar libraries across the globe.

The architecture, too, has been finalised after studying world-class libraries, ensuring a distinctive and visually appealing design that encourages reading and prolonged engagement.

The building will also feature multiple viewing galleries with inclusive arrangements, making them accessible for differently-abled and visually challenged citizens.

Infrastructure and learning resources

The library building will comprise a basement, ground floor, and four upper floors, integrating both traditional and digital learning resources.

Facilities will include audiobooks, an e-library system, a language lab, an exhibition on the journey of books, and a fully equipped auditorium with a seating capacity of 130.

A dedicated Braille section will be set up for visually impaired readers, with books available in Marathi, Hindi, English, and other languages. The project also incorporates green building features.

Climate-responsive design features

Highlighting the design elements, officials said the structure has been planned for optimal climate responsiveness and comfort. It includes proper cross ventilation through openings and fins on the eastern side, a combination of openable glass façade and fins to allow western winds while reducing direct sunlight from the east and west, and a central courtyard with a pergola to enable hot air to escape.

Additionally, large trees will be planted on the southern side of the building to mitigate strong solar radiation and enhance thermal comfort.

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Final stage of completion

An NMMC official said, “The project is in its final stage, and we are ensuring that all modern amenities are in place before commissioning. This library will serve as a major knowledge hub for students and citizens in the area.”

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