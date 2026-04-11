Navi Mumbai Crime: Punjab-Based Kingpin Arrested In ₹6 Crore Drug-Arms Racket, Key Supply Chain Link Exposed

Navi Mumbai police arrest interstate racket kingpin from Punjab in major drug and arms bust | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 11: A key accused in an interstate drug and illegal arms trafficking racket has been arrested by Navi Mumbai Police from Punjab, with the Anti-Narcotics Cell nabbing alleged kingpin Harjeet Singh Himmat Singh from Baba Bakala.

His arrest is expected to expose the supply chain of drugs and weapons from Punjab to Maharashtra and identify larger syndicates involved.

Arrest linked to earlier seizure

The arrest follows a March 15 operation in which police seized heroin worth Rs 41 lakh and an Austria-made Glock pistol valued at Rs 10.5 lakh after a high-speed chase on the Nashik-Pune highway.

During the subsequent technical probe, Deepak Singh Khainal from Vikhroli was identified, but investigators found that the contraband was being supplied by Harjeet Singh, who was operating the network from Punjab.

Accused tracked and arrested in Punjab

Based on technical evidence, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade tracked down the accused and laid a trap in Baba Bakala, leading to his arrest. Police said Harjeet Singh was a crucial link in supplying large quantities of narcotics and illegal firearms to Navi Mumbai.

He was brought to Navi Mumbai on transit remand and, considering the gravity of the offence, was lodged under tight security at the Taloja Police Station lock-up at around 3 am on Friday.

Wider crackdown on trafficking network

So far, 35 accused have been arrested in the case registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act at Taloja Police Station, with contraband worth over Rs 6 crore recovered.

Also Watch:

“Harjeet Singh is a key link in this racket. His arrest is likely to reveal who was supplying drugs and arms from Punjab to Maharashtra and whether larger syndicates are involved,” said Sandeep Nigade, Senior Police Inspector, Anti-Narcotics Cell, Navi Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/