Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 2 Men With Heroin Worth ₹2.16 Lakh Near Nerul Railway Station; 3 Absconding

Navi Mumbai police seize heroin worth ₹2.16 lakh near Nerul station, arrest two suspects in drug raid | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 11: Two men have been arrested for allegedly selling heroin from a scrap shop near Nerul railway station, with the Anti-Narcotics Cell seizing drugs worth Rs 2.16 lakh during the operation.

Accused arrested in early morning raid

The accused, identified as Raju Babu Rathod (38) and Armaan Khalid Khan (30), were apprehended during a raid conducted on April 9 at around 7.30 am near the public bridge in Sector 28, adjacent to Nerul railway station.

Acting on specific information about drug peddling from a shanty structure, Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade and his team carried out the operation.

Drugs and materials seized

During the search, police recovered a total of 7.2 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2.16 lakh. The seizure included 6 grams of heroin worth Rs 18,000 and 6.6 grams valued at Rs 1.98 lakh. Police also found empty paper sachets and aluminium foil strips, which are typically used for packaging narcotics.

“We had received credible information about drug trafficking activities in the area. Based on this, a raid was conducted and the accused were caught with narcotics,” a police officer said.

Case registered under NDPS Act

A case has been registered against the duo at Nerul Police Station under Sections 8(c), 21(a), 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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Search on for other accused

During the investigation, the involvement of three more persons—Imran, Kamalabai Rathod, and Ganga Kale—has come to light. They are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them, police said.

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