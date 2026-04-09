Navi Mumbai Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Arrested For Fake Bomb Threat Call Claiming Blast In Mumbai

Police arrest man in Navi Mumbai for making hoax bomb threat call triggering panic | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai, April 9: A man was arrested by APMC Police for making a fake call claiming that a bomb blast would take place in Mumbai, misleading the police machinery and creating panic. The accused has been identified as Tufan Nural Sheikh (46).

Police trace caller through technical investigation

The police acted swiftly after receiving the threat call and launched a technical investigation, eventually tracing and detaining the accused.

According to police, the incident took place around 12 noon on Tuesday, when an unidentified caller contacted the police control room and said, “I am a terrorist and I will carry out a bomb blast in Mumbai,” before disconnecting the call. The threat triggered an immediate alert across the police system.

Location traced in Vashi

Police began tracing the mobile number used for the call. With the help of technical surveillance and a detection device used by Beat Marshal No. 1, the location of the caller was traced to the area near Visava Hotel in Sector 19, Vashi.

Acting on this information, a team from APMC Police Station, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ajay Shinde, rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused.

Accused found to have made false claim

During interrogation, it was revealed that the information given by the accused was completely false. Police said the accused, who appears to be mentally unstable, made the threat call without any valid reason.

Investigations further revealed that Sheikh is a native of West Bengal and currently works as a daily wage labourer in the APMC Market area.

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Case registered, probe underway

A case has been registered against him under Sections 217, 353, and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for misleading the government and police authorities and creating public panic. Further investigation is underway under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Ajay Shinde.

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