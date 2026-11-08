Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Celebrates Diwali With Adivasi Families In Aarey Colony | IANS

Mumbai: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha celebrated Diwali with Adivasi families at Khambancha Pada in Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East, following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' appeal to celebrate the festival with farmers and tribal communities amid the state's drought situation.

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Lodha, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district, participated in a Diwali Milan programme organised jointly by Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Maharashtra, and the Lodha Foundation. He distributed educational materials, toys, firecrackers, biscuits and other Diwali gifts to children from the Adivasi hamlet. Bicycles were also distributed to children as part of the foundation's initiative to refurbish unused items collected from citizens and make them usable for needy families.

Interacting with residents at Khambancha Pada, Unit No. 25, Lodha said Fadnavis had appealed to people to celebrate this year's Diwali with farmers and Adivasi communities. He pointed out that there were 27 Adivasi hamlets in the Aarey Colony area and assured residents that he was ready to extend assistance whenever required.

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Explaining the Lodha Foundation's initiative, the minister said unused items collected from citizens were repaired and restored before being distributed among underprivileged children. He also expressed his resolve to celebrate Diwali every year in different Adivasi hamlets.

Describing the occasion as one of the most memorable Diwali celebrations of his life, Lodha said celebrating the festival with Adivasi families amid nature had been a special experience.

The celebrations went beyond the distribution of gifts, with the minister joining residents in their traditional festivities. Members of the Adivasi community performed the traditional Tarpa dance, which emerged as the major attraction of the programme. Impressed by the performers, Lodha joined the dancers and participated in the traditional dance.

He also burst firecrackers with children and visited their homes to distribute Diwali snacks, further adding to the festive atmosphere. The celebrations brought together local families, children and organisers in a community gathering.

Corporator Preeti Satam, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram working president Sushil Jaju, other dignitaries and a large number of Adivasi residents were present at the programme.

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