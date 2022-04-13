Mini bird sanctuary set up by environmentalist at Nagpur, holds over 40 bird species

Nagpur: A Nagpur-based environmentalist has turned his small garden into a mini bird sanctuary where more than 40 species of birds are regular visitors.

Jayant Tendulkar, a bird lover, finds time from his busy schedule to make arrangement for food and water in specially designed bowls for his winged guests.

"Birds of various species flock to our place. They used to be worn out so we started keeping water and food for the birds with an aim to save them for our environment," Tendulkar told ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

He also said his mini-bird sanctuary is a 1,200 square feet green paradise in the "concrete jungle" of Nagpur city.

"I wake up at 6 am to finish my own work and then take care of my guests. I have designed bowls from bamboo and coconuts for them. I fill them with water and food including Bajri, Kanki, and Rala (seeds of grass). These are hung on different trees at specific heights as per the convenience of various species of birds," Tendulkar added.

A flock of about 40-45 Indian silverbills (White-throated munia) is the first to reach the sanctuary for food. They are soon followed by a variety of birds including House sparrows, Magpie Robbin, Green bee-eater, Coppersmith Barbet, and Red-vented Bulbul.

Tendulkar added that squirrels and butterflies can also be seen in large numbers. Interestingly, there are many beehives in the garden, which has helped cross-pollination in the entire area.

"The birds prefer good quality food and they need special care especially during the rainy season as they don't eat wet food. I cover the utensils so as to serve them dry food. I also love to donate bamboo and coconuts utensils made to people who intend to share my love of birds," the environmentalist said.

He further said that spending the morning in his garden is as good as visiting a bird sanctuary and added that it gives him and his family pleasure, which money cannot buy.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:14 PM IST