Might use Covaxin stock alloted for 18-44 to give second dose to those above 45 years: Rajesh Tope

We might use the Covaxin to vaccinate all above 45 years whose second dose is due from the stock provided to inoculate registered beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age if the Central Government does not provide Covaxin in large quantities, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. Tope also said there are more than four lakh beneficiaries above 45 years of age across the state who are on the waiting list for the second dose of Covaxin following which they have requested the centre to provide Covaxin in larger quantities.

According to the data shared by the state health department, the state had received 7,79,000 of covid-19 vaccine doses, of which 4,79,000 doses are of Covaxin to vaccinate beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years. Following which all these districts have been directed to use these vaccines in a limited quantity to avoid any shortage in the coming days until they get another stock.

Moreover, they had also received 9,00,000 covid-19 vaccines for all above 45 years whose second dose is due, of which 8,00,000 doses have been utilised across the state and now only 1,00,000 doses are left which also get over in the next three to four days.

“Currently we are utilising vaccines on a limited basis so that we can inoculate as many numbers of beneficiaries until the next stocks arrive. However, the problem, for now, is to provide a second dose of Covaxin to the beneficiaries all above 45 years. We request the central government to provide Covaxin so that they can give it 4 to 5 lakh of beneficiaries whose second dose is due,” Tope said.

He further said they will have to wait for some days for the Covaxin doses and if it is not available then they do not have any other option to use the Covaxin doses provided for the beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age. “For now everyone is on a priority basis to get their covid-19 vaccine doses with immediate effect. But the beneficiaries above 45 years who have completed more than four weeks after the first dose have to take the second dose or else the effect of the vaccine will reduce as per the doctors,” Tope added.