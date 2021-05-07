'So much drama for camera': Trolls react to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s PDA at Mumbai airport

However, their public display of affection which was photographed by the paparazzi and shared on social media, didn’t sit well with trolls.

One user wrote, "So much drama for camera."

"Public display of affection," added another.

On the other hand, Rahul’s loyal fans rooted for the couple and the singer who will be seen making waves on the upcoming show.

Last month, Rahul and Disha dropped their music video "Madhanya".

The element of romance in his personal life has surely made Rahul, a teenybopper star since his "Indian Idol" days, a bigger glamour figure than ever before in his public life. Over the past months, he has constantly been in the news - first, because of his good form on "Bigg Boss 14" (he finished first runner-up) and then, of course, there has been his much-talked-about romance.

Does he feel he has been enjoying a film star-like popularity lately, or perhaps he enjoys a fan base bigger than many film stars?

"I won't want to compare if we are bigger than film stars or not. Everyone has their space, it is beautiful. Everyone puts in insane amount of hard work. Musicians have a different kind of hard work and actors have a different kind. Everyone has their space," Rahul took a diplomatic line, in conversation with IANS.

He acknowledges that singers enjoy a massive fan base around the world, and the culture has finally trickled to India.

"I absolutely love actors and I think that is fantastic. In the West, Justin Bieber has more fans as music is universal. Musicians have hardcore fans. That culture has come to India, too. It's come bigtime. Pop stars get attention and love and that is beautiful," he said.